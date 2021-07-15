LawCall
State school board takes up Critical Race Theory

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Education Leaders continue discussions about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and a proposed resolution to outline what is appropriate and inappropriate classroom instruction ahead of the fall school year.

The first hour or so of the state school board work session included discussion on the topic with Governor Kay Ivey saying she’s in favor of the board taking action.

“The state board is to provide a quality education for every student in public schools,” said Ivey, “I’m in favor of this resolution.”

Discussion about CRT and the proposed resolution began during June’s work session. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey presented resolution options to the board and a revised resolution Tuesday.

The resolution doesn’t include the phrase Critical Race Theory, instead noting the “preservation of intellectual freedom.”

“We don’t want to infringe upon teachers’ rights to talk to students about important issues,” said Dr. Mackey, “Where that becomes cloudy is if the teacher tries to push a student to one side.”

While some board members raised concerns about the proposed resolution not including consequences for educators, others expressed concern about the language of the resolution.

“I am concerned about the resolution about it altering the accuracy of history,” said Tonya Chestnut, Board Member, “Theoretically, I would like to say Alabama is not a racist state, but I have experienced it.”

Board members could vote on the resolution during their August meeting.

The Alabama Department of Education provided a copy of the proposed resolution discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

