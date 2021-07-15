LawCall
Some antibody infusion treatments no longer effective against Delta strain

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are learning more about the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Early on with the antibody infusion, they really could kind of stop Covid-19 dead in it’s tracks,” Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “They could get that infusion and it would usually slow down the progression and keep them from getting super super sick.”

Willeford said some of those life saving treatments are no longer working against the Delta variant.

“The problem is that the Delta variant is just different enough that these antibodies aren’t really binding the way that they need to target it,” Willeford said. “They just aren’t meeting their target and not really controlling the Covid-19 infection the way it should be.”

He said since the Delta variant is the dominant strain across the country, some hospitals are no using antibody treatments.

“A lot of those have not been as effective against these variants,” he said. “Some of them have been pulled off the market because they are not really working the way they did early on in the pandemic.”

Willeford said the treatments were another tool in the fight against the virus, that now we don’t have as much of.

“That gives more people a chance to go on and get more severe disease,” he said.

Dr. Willeford said the treatments helped people after catching Covid-19, so now without them working as well, it is important to use preventative tools like the vaccine. He said the vaccine is the best and most effective tool we have.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

