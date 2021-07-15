LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Small, rural hospitals get money due to COVID-related costs

(ky3)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of Alabama’s smallest hospitals could get a boost because of their efforts to treat people sick from coronavirus.

More than $10 million is now available for rural hospitals to pay for costs related to coronavirus, through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.

“It can be used for testing. It can be used for vaccination efforts. It can be used for mitigation,” said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

“So it’s either to reimburse hospitals for expenses that they already had or to reimburse hospitals for expenses they will have through 2022,” he continued.

Williamson said 40 hospitals in the state are eligible for assistance. Small, rural hospitals are those with less than 50 beds. Williamson described COVID-19 as a big, unexpected expense for them.

“Some of these hospitals could get costs that could tilt the balance toward them being unable to survive,” he continued.

He added that, rural hospitals, even with fewer beds than urban hospitals, proved their worth; helping take some of the stress off bigger hospitals by accepting and admitting patients large hospitals couldn’t because they were caring for COVID-19 positive patients.

“While those dollars are absolutely welcomed and they are desperately needed by our rural hospitals, they are not free dollars. If the hospital doesn’t have the expenses to justify the receipt of funds, they won’t receive funds.”

No hospitals in Alabama closed during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Child tax credits start July 15

Latest News

Illegal gaming bust SOURCE: Anniston PD
‘It’s not a joke’: Anniston PD seizes dozens of gaming machines in illegal gaming bust
Illegal gaming bust SOURCE: Anniston PD
Illegal gaming bust SOURCE: Anniston PD
DCH to close drive through COVID vaccination site August 6th
WBRC Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum 2021
WBRC FOX6 News to Host Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum