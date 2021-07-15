LawCall
Search for missing Hoover woman

Angela Michelle Roberts
Angela Michelle Roberts(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle. There is no information on where she was going or what she was wearing.

Missing person alert: Angela Michelle ROBERTS, 26 If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hoover Police Detective Drew Mims 205-739-7274, or Dispatch 205-822-5300. #hooverpd

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hoover Police Detective Drew Mims 205-739-7274, or Dispatch 205-822-5300.

