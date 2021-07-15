Search for missing Hoover woman

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle. There is no information on where she was going or what she was wearing.

