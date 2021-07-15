LawCall
Mountain Brook Police could be changing how it handles emergency calls

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Mountain Brook could soon be changing how it handles emergency calls. The city is exploring the option of consolidating the 911 center with other local public safety answering centers.

Mountain Brook’s police chief said the department started looking into the efficiency and operations of its 911 center about a year ago.

He said operations were going well, but there was room for improvement.

“We actually hired a national firm…consulting firm specializing in 9-1-1 centers. And they came and did a study of our center. They told us the good things what we do. They told us the not so good things that we do,” said Mountain Brook Police Chief, Ted Cook.

He said the recommendation was for the department to consolidate all of Mountain Brook’s 911 police and fire call centers pooling their resources out of one location.

“Consolidation happens a lot because the technology involved in a 911 center has gone up so much. It’s not when I started 37 years ago…you know…it was mostly answer a telephone, you would jot down a note, and then someone would pick up a radio and make a call to an officer and they would respond. It’s no longer that,” Chief Cook said.

Chief Cook said departments rely heavily on technology to pull up maps, track the location of emergency vehicles, pinpoint the location of calls when they come in, and more.

He said all of this can be expensive to maintain, which is why the department is considering the change.

“The idea of consolidating kind of begins with…there’s a shared expense that could happen at one location instead of the same cost going out to 4, 5, 6 different municipalities or more potentially,” Chief Cook said.

Mountain Brook is looking to contract with a center in Shelby County and that could happen in early January.

Chief Cook said this consolidation process has not yet been finalized.

