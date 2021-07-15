LawCall
‘It’s not a joke’: Anniston PD seizes dozens of gaming machines in illegal gaming bust

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Anniston Police Department served two search warrants on illegal gaming establishments Thursday morning. Officers said they were located at 401 North Hunter Ave and 107 Old Gadsden Hwy.

With help from the FBI, Major Crimes Unit, and Sheriff Matthew Wade, officers said they were able to serve the warrants safely and efficiently.

They seized 59 gaming machines, 3 ATMs, one firearm, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a video on the bust, Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said, “I literally gave out letters to establishments that I knew about after the last raid a few months ago. I PROMISE you that it’s not a joke. I PROMISE you that we are coming and I will ask for the full weight of the court and laws to be applied to those arrested. Those arrests will be coming soon. To the businesses who complied with our request and the ones who took their machines out before we even asked... thank you. To the rest who wish to keep operating... I’ll see you soon. We will not apologize for enforcing the law.”

