LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KMBC) - Police said they found human remains on someone’s property, and they say it’s related to a missing person’s case.

Video shows search crews digging through multiple sites at a home.

Michael Hendricks, 40, lives at the property.

He was charged in June with slew of sex crimes, including enticement of a child less than 15 years old and child molestation in the 3rd degree of a child less than 14 years-old.

More documents reveal a woman named Maggie Ybarra, who is said to be Hendricks’ girlfriend.

According to a probable cause statement, Ybarra told an underage girl that Hendricks had killed a woman and disposed of the body.

Ybarra was also charged with multiple sex crimes in June. Both are currently booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.

As for the search, police aren’t releasing the identity of the body found but have notified the victims’ family.

A neighbor who lives close said they would often see a lot of kids on the property, and he calls this entire scene just gruesome.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Child tax credits start July 15
Neighbors said they first spotted the gator last week after ducks started to disappear. SOURCE:...
Gator makes self home in Gulf Shores neighborhood
With Alabama being last in vaccinations, what's really behind vaccine hesitancy in the state?
What’s really behind vaccine hesitancy in Alabama?

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
How the expanded child tax credit payments work
President Joe Biden will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday.
On farewell visit to US, Merkel brings message of stability
One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Pedestrian hit in Bessemer Thursday morning
Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Human remains found buried at Missouri home