Hoover firefighters describe experience at site of Fla. condo collapse

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Hoover firefighters are now sharing their experience about working with crews in South Florida. You may remember us telling you about firefighters from our area offering emotional support for crews at the site of that condo collapse.

Hoover firefighter Toby Rigsby understands the feelings crews are working through at the condo collapse site in Florida.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 18 years old. Things mount up. You know if you’re feeling it - other people are feeling it,” said Rigsby.

Rigsby and firefighter Jeff Harris helped provide peer support for crews who have worked at the site since the deadly collapse in late June.

“Strike up a conversation and get a gauge of how they’re doing. Some people are doing better than others,” said Harris.

“It could be a simple hey, how you doing. Some open up and some don’t. But our presence made a difference,” said Rigsby.

The two are members of the International Association of Firefighters. They’re trained to provide peer support to combat the emotional and psychological impact of working traumatic incidents.

“Being a firefighter in situations like that, maybe not to that scale, but being able to sit down and speak to each other in a friendly voice of someone you may need to unload on if you need to,” said Rigsby.

The 14 member team that was deployed included a firefighter from Pelham and other crews from across the country.

The support doesn’t end now that the firefighters are back home. The Peer Support team also has a hotline set up for people to check-in with someone if they need to talk.

