FIRST ALERT: Heat and isolated storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday. We are starting off the day warm and dry. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a mostly clear sky across a good bit of the state. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s, which is near average for the middle of July. I want to give parts of northwest Alabama a first alert for patchy fog this morning. Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile. Just make sure you use your low beams if you encounter dense fog this morning. Any fog that has formed this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. We are looking at a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon. It is going to be a hot day. When you factor in the humidity levels, the heat index could climb into the mid to upper 90s. Some locations in Greene, Hale, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties could see feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. We will introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated storms today. Most spots will remain dry. Main threats from today’s storms will be heavy rain and lightning. If you plan on heading to the Barons game this evening at 7:05 PM, plan for mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the first pitch. Temperatures should drop into the upper 70s by the end of the baseball game.

Scattered Storms Return Friday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. We’ll end up with another hot afternoon tomorrow with highs approaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Best timing to see rain tomorrow will be in the afternoon and evening hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow. Main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Weekend Forecast: The weekend does not look like a washout, but rain chances look to climb a little. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for scattered storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday could provide us a little better coverage of showers and storms with rain chances at 50%. The weekend will remain hot and muggy with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Just make sure you drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks if you have to work outside. Storms over the weekend have the potential to become strong. Make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates. It will notify you if lightning or heavy rain is nearby. It will also let you know if your area is under a warning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that will enhance our rain chances early next week. I think our wettest day could occur on Monday. Rain chances have increased to 70%. With a greater coverage of rain and widespread cloud cover, temperatures should trend significantly cooler. We could see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday. Stormy weather will likely continue into Tuesday with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will remain below average with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances look to drop by the middle and end of next week.

Potential Rainfall: I still think our greatest potential to see rainfall will occur Sunday through Tuesday. Many spots could see rainfall totals around 1-3 inches. Some spots could see higher totals. Areas with the greatest chance for higher rainfall totals will likely occur north of I-20/59. Flash flooding is a possibility for early next week, but it appears to be a low threat at this time. If anything changes, we will let you know over the weekend. Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet. We are monitoring an area of low pressure that is hundreds of miles south-southwest of Newfoundland in the northern Atlantic. It has a very low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. It will likely move northward and not impact the United States. Models continue to show a lull in tropical activity for the next five to seven days. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and peaks in September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.