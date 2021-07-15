LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former top vaccination official received a dog muzzle in the mail a few days before she was fired this week in what she has said was an attempt to use her as a scapegoat to appease lawmakers, a newspaper reported.

“Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking,” said Brad Fiscus, the husband of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, told The Tennessean. “They thought it would be a threat to her.”

Michelle Fiscus had been facing harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers over the Tennessee Health Department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. At a June legislative session, in which some lawmakers threatened to defund the Health Department, they specifically referenced a letter Fiscus sent to medical providers explaining the legality of allowing them to vaccinate children 14 and up without parental consent.

Fiscus was fired on Monday. Her termination letter does not explain the reasoning for her dismissal, and a Health Department spokesperson has declined to comment on it.

Brad Fiscus told The Tennessean his wife received a box in Amazon packaging containing a black dog muzzle at her office about a week before she was fired. But he said Michelle Fiscus was “taking it in stride” and continuing to “speak truth.”

“She said, ‘Whoever sent that must not know me very well. That’s for a beagle, but I’m a pit bull,’” Brad Fiscus recalled.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said it is investigating the incident.

Upon her firing, Michelle Fiscus wrote that she is ashamed of Tennessee’s leaders, afraid for her state, and “angry for the amazing people of the Tennessee Department of Health who have been mistreated by an uneducated public and leaders who have only their own interests in mind.”

Since then, the health department has acknowledged it has halted all outreach efforts around any kind of vaccines for children, not just COVID-19 ones. The Tennessean first confirmed the policy change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Child tax credits start July 15
Neighbors said they first spotted the gator last week after ducks started to disappear. SOURCE:...
Gator makes self home in Gulf Shores neighborhood

Latest News

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Biden, Harris herald 'historic' child tax payments
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire