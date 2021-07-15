Do you have what it takes? Vulcan Park looking for mascot performers, handlers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you think you have that original ‘Iron Man’ personality? If so, there’s a job opening just for you in Birmingham.

The folks at Vulcan Park & Museum are searching for mascot performers to put on the Vulcan costume and proudly represent the city of Birmingham.

Some of the duties in the job description include greeting young fans and their families at events, photo opportunities, and encouraging crowd participation.

If you think you have what it takes, you can apply by clicking here.

In addition, there are also positions available for mascot handlers who will work to make sure the mascot performers are safe and help guide them through venues.

