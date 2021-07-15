DCH to close drive through COVID vaccination site August 6th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The upcoming closure of what has been West Alabama’s largest drive-thru coronavirus vaccination site has been a slow process.

Administrators at DCH Regional Medical Center decided to close the site in a few weeks, because only a few dozen people get vaccinated on the one day a week it’s open

“Unless something changes, after August 6th, there will be no more vaccinations at DCH,” explained Andy North, the spokesman for the DCH Health System.

The vaccination site is now only open the next few Fridays. North said only 250 people are registered to get vaccinated on Friday, July 16th. “The volume continued to go down. We’ve just had less and less requests for the vaccine,” he continued. After that, only 50 to 60 people are scheduled for vaccinations on the following final Fridays.

“It’s of concern that people are walking around without masks on. And I wish we all had big stickers that said I’ve been vaccinated so we know that person is a little safer to be around,” North added.

More than 70,000 people have been vaccinated at the DCH site since they started in mid-December of 2020. North wishes more people wanted to get vaccinated now.

“We did a lot of vaccines. We did a lot more vaccines than most sites around the state. We did over 70,000, which was great, which is phenomenal. We just wish it was more,” he said in conclusion. If demand for vaccinations increases, DCH would be willing to reopen the facility. Until then, people living in this area must find other options to get vaccinated.

