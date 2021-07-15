City of Northport to send emergency alerts through TuscALERT

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency alerts could play a bigger role in the lives of people in Northport, as the city’s mayor says they are encouraging more people to sign up for the alerts and take the information to heart.

This new push comes weeks after the city experienced record flooding.

“To make our citizens more aware that we do have something like that. You know the couple of months have been eye opening for a lot of people. But we want them to be the best informed,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

TuscALERT is a countywide emergency warning system coordinated through Tuscaloosa County EMA. Alerts can deal with weather and other emergencies. People can get specific alerts that deal with up to 5 different Tuscaloosa County communities.

“Any means of getting information out there is a positive thing. So I’m glad the city of Northport has decided to team up with TuscALERT to make sure that residents are weather ready,” Tamara Croom, Tuscaloosa County EMA Deputy Director explained.

Intense flooding impacted several neighborhoods in Northport in June. The city expects repairs could cost more than a million dollars. Mayor Herndon says the city is making an effort to tell more people about TuscALERT.

“If we put the alerts out there, hopefully everybody will take action, stay safe, do not drive in the rain. Things like that. But we are going to make that more aware to our citizens,” Herndon continued. You can sign up for TuscALERT online by going to tuscaloosacountyema.org.

