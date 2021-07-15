LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

City of Northport to send emergency alerts through TuscALERT

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency alerts could play a bigger role in the lives of people in Northport, as the city’s mayor says they are encouraging more people to sign up for the alerts and take the information to heart.

This new push comes weeks after the city experienced record flooding.

“To make our citizens more aware that we do have something like that. You know the couple of months have been eye opening for a lot of people. But we want them to be the best informed,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

TuscALERT is a countywide emergency warning system coordinated through Tuscaloosa County EMA. Alerts can deal with weather and other emergencies. People can get specific alerts that deal with up to 5 different Tuscaloosa County communities.

“Any means of getting information out there is a positive thing. So I’m glad the city of Northport has decided to team up with TuscALERT to make sure that residents are weather ready,” Tamara Croom, Tuscaloosa County EMA Deputy Director explained.

Intense flooding impacted several neighborhoods in Northport in June. The city expects repairs could cost more than a million dollars. Mayor Herndon says the city is making an effort to tell more people about TuscALERT.

“If we put the alerts out there, hopefully everybody will take action, stay safe, do not drive in the rain. Things like that. But we are going to make that more aware to our citizens,” Herndon continued. You can sign up for TuscALERT online by going to tuscaloosacountyema.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

First Alert Weather 4p 7-14-21
FIRST ALERT: Hot and steamy conditions Thursday, isolated storms in the afternoon
UAB Eye Care offers telemedicine for people with low vision
UAB Eye Care offers telemedicine for people with low vision
Barbara Dunham works with some of her career tech students at Bessemer City Middle School
Bessemer schools celebrate successful summer student program
(Source: VideoBlocks)
Tuscaloosa County starts emergency rental assistance program