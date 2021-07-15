LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Celebration of life held for 8 girls ranch victims killed in I-65 crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life at the Church of the Highlands’ Auburn East campus Thursday for the victims from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65.

Ten people died in the crash June 19. Eight of those killed were girls, staff member’s children and relatives with the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

The names of the victims killed were released during the service. In releasing the names, organizers shared a brief glimpse into the life of each child:

  • Bella- She was condsidered the “kindest young person you would ever want to meet” who loved hanging out with friends and doing normal teenage girl stuff.
  • Ben- He never met a stranger and was always ready to help figure everything out for them.
  • Dana- Her favorite quote that she often wrote in her notes: “You couldn’t understand me, even if I had come with instructions.” She was known to be the first to volunteer to help others, and she loved adventure. According to her obituary, she was 17.
  • Haley- She had many friends and had a soft spot for animals and children.
  • Josiah- He was known as a “bright light with a smile that could light up any dark room.” He loved to serve the Lord as well as spending time with his family, helping anyone in need and making people laugh.
  • Mackenzie- She was remembered for always trying to make sure everyone was OK and having a good day. She would leave encouraging words for others and loved her mom and sister.
  • Nicholas- He was known as the baby of the ranch’s family. He loved animals and dreamed of having his own dog. At church, he participated in plays, helped with fundraisers and loved playing foosball in the game room.
  • Tia- She was known to bring joy around her as she found joy in th simplest pleasures in life. She found happiness in her daily activities and loved helping people.

Ranch employee Candice Gulley, who lost two of her own children in the crash, spoke towards the end of the program. Gulley said people have commented to her about how strong she is, but Gulley added “it’s not me who is strong but God.”

Gulley was the driver of the ranch van. She was knocked unconscious and was rescued by bystanders.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators haven’t said what happened. A preliminary report is expected to be released soon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Child tax credits start July 15

Latest News

Vulcan Park looking for mascot performers, handlers
Do you have what it takes? Vulcan Park looking for mascot performers, handlers
Angela Michelle Roberts
Search for missing Hoover woman
K9 Pike
Irondale Police K9 Pike passes away
FIRST ALERT afternoon weather
FIRST ALERT afternoon weather