Bessemer schools celebrate successful summer student program

Barbara Dunham works with some of her career tech students at Bessemer City Middle School
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Combatting COVID slide has carried some Bessemer City students to new heights.

BCS didn’t want to wait until the fall to address any issues students had from learning at home last year, so they introduced a new summer program that broke records. They called the program Rise, a word that fostered hope after a trying year for teachers, parents and students alike.

One third of all students signed up for Rise, and they got to make up for lost time in several ways.

“It was a hit, we had right under 1,000 children register to attend and we are a school system of a little less than 3,300,” Dr. Autumn Jeter, school superintendent said. “Our summer camp program was comprised of academics enrichment and mediation in the morning, and then we paired it with fun activities, field trips,” said Dr. Jeter.

Dr. Jeter says the school district expects to introduce its plans for school in the fall by the end of this week, but it will continue doing everything they can to make sure students reach their milestones, including using virtual tools.

“You know we often say, why would we begin to go backward when we’ve learned a new way that works for some?” said Dr. Jeter.

She says high school students will get an option for virtual learning in the fall.

