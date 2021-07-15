BBJ: New development team has Brookwood Village property under contract

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal a new development team is quietly taking steps to acquire Brookwood Village for a potential redevelopment project.

Along with a developer and out-of-town group, Fairway Investments has had the shopping mall under contract for about three months after Colliers Alabama and Arlington Properties decided to back out of a potential deal, according to sources.

The Birmingham-based investment firm’s Fairway – Brookwood LLC, which was formed on April 16, is registered to The Thompson Development Co. Inc., according to public documents.

The firm has already completed its due diligence and plans to close quickly in about a month, according to sources.

Fairway, which primarily invests in retail, multifamily, office and industrial real estate, also develops grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Fairway did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Colliers and Arlington declined comment.

Last year, an entity affiliated with Colliers planned to team with Arlington Properties on a mixed-use project for the property between Macy’s and the former Belk space.

The team planned to transform the site with a mixed-use project that would have included retail, restaurants, office buildings, hotels and a mix of residential options both for sale and rent, including 350 high-end apartments. The development would have been anchored by an active public green space, and a stronger connection between Lakeshore Trail and Jemison Trail would have been prioritized.

It is not clear why the team decided to back out of a potential deal, but in addition to other challenges with the site, the project’s multifamily component came under heavy fire.

Questions have been swirling about the future of Brookwood Village as indoor malls have struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic and multiple retailers and restaurants have closed at the property since March last year when the pandemic hit. CRE experts previously told the BBJ that a redevelopment of a mixed-use project with a residential component was a logical use for the project in the future.

Texas-based CAPREF Brookwood Village LLC, which is connected to EB Arrow, is currently the owner of the property. The firm refinanced the property with a $25 million mortgage in 2019, as we reported. Cypress Equities, which has ties to EB Arrow, acquired the property in 2014.

In January, the owner of the adjacent office tower, Brookwood Center, filed a lien against the mall’s owner for more than $250,000 in missed payments over a parking agreement for the four-story parking garage, as we reported. It is not clear from public records whether the lien remains on the property.

Real estate experts say for more than two decades Brookwood Village has been locked in a zero-sum game with The Summit as the two malls have fought for the same customers. While both destinations have lost tenants during the pandemic, the losses have been steeper at Brookwood. In addition to longtime tenant Books-A-Million, a host of restaurants have closed, including Jason’s Deli, Brio Tuscan Grill and Cocina Superior.

Many brokers in the Birmingham commercial real estate world have said they wouldn’t be surprised to see a mixed-use redevelopment pursued for Brookwood at some point. Apart from negotiating property sales with the owners of different outparcels or sections of the mall, experts said it would take time to reposition the site between U.S. 31 and U.S. 280 for redevelopment as there are easements, covenants and restrictions with anchor tenants as well as some of the other tenants.

