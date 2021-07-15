LawCall
Advertisement

Anniston man killed in 2-vehicle crash Wednesday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Anniston died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as Robert Hopson. He was 67.

Hopson was a passenger in a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Cathy Hopson, also of Anniston.

State troopers say the passenger side of the Hyundai was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Wendy Thornton, also of Anniston.

The crash happened on Choccolocco Road approximately four miles west of Anniston.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

