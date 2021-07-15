Anniston man killed in 2-vehicle crash Wednesday
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Anniston died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the man as Robert Hopson. He was 67.
Hopson was a passenger in a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Cathy Hopson, also of Anniston.
State troopers say the passenger side of the Hyundai was hit by a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Wendy Thornton, also of Anniston.
The crash happened on Choccolocco Road approximately four miles west of Anniston.
