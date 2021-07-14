Woodlawn High School project includes stadium, upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will break ground Wednesday, July 14 on a state-of-the-art high school football stadium, field house and other upgrades at Woodlawn High School.

“This project will be a game-changer for the entire Woodlawn community,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “For years, our Woodlawn student-athletes have practiced at home, but they have played their home games at Lawson Field. The Woodlawn alumni and community residents have always wanted a true home field.”

Architects say construction will start later this fall, and the stadium is expected to be ready for the for the 2022 football season. It is designed to accommodate more than 2,800 spectators and it includes a new turf athletic field, renovated field house, and a stadium lighting and sound system.

The Birmingham Board of Education approved the project in March, with an estimated cost of $5.5M.

Sullivan, a Woodlawn alumnus, said this project is the start of many upcoming construction projects in the district.

