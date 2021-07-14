LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woodlawn High School project includes stadium, upgrades

((Source: WBRC Video))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will break ground Wednesday, July 14 on a state-of-the-art high school football stadium, field house and other upgrades at Woodlawn High School.

“This project will be a game-changer for the entire Woodlawn community,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “For years, our Woodlawn student-athletes have practiced at home, but they have played their home games at Lawson Field. The Woodlawn alumni and community residents have always wanted a true home field.”

Architects say construction will start later this fall, and the stadium is expected to be ready for the for the 2022 football season. It is designed to accommodate more than 2,800 spectators and it includes a new turf athletic field, renovated field house, and a stadium lighting and sound system.

The Birmingham Board of Education approved the project in March, with an estimated cost of $5.5M.

Sullivan, a Woodlawn alumnus, said this project is the start of many upcoming construction projects in the district.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

Gov. Ivey to tour Birmingham Summer Institute Program
Back-to-school tax-free weekend.
Back-to-school tax-free weekend in Alabama
Hoover parents debate masking for next school year
Academy Sports and Outdoors provides shopping spree for some students
Academy shopping spree for back to school