Tuscaloosa County launches emergency rental assistance program

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Help is on the way for people struggling to pay their bills in Tuscaloosa County. There’s a new housing program that targets people who suffered financially, due to the pandemic. The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Rental Assistance Program isn’t just here to help tenants behind on rent due to COVID-19, but landlords too. Landlords can apply in court even if you have already sued for eviction in the local court.

Tenants should first contact their landlord for enrollment in the program. Landlords and tenants can apply for rental or utility bill help dating back to March 13th, 2020. Tuscaloosa County was awarded nearly $6.3 million by the federal government to assist landlords and tenants through the program.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now available for our citizens who have faced financial uncertainties due to the pandemic. The Commission recognizes the challenges many have faced and by launching this program, we hope to provide needed financial relief to those impacted,” said Probate Judge Rob Robertson.

The application portal opened on Monday, July 12th and will remain open until September 30, 2022, or until all funds have been committed. TCERAP applies to all residential rental property in Tuscaloosa County. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found at www.tuscco.com/erap.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.