Sumter County to use COVID relief money for roof repairs to county building

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In Sumter County, elected leaders are putting COVID relief money from the state of Alabama into one of the most important buildings used by the public.

The Sumter County EMA Office helped coordinate the county’s COVID-19 response. That included organizing coronavirus testing and drive through vaccination clinics.

Until the county was notified in June that it was getting a state grant, it could not afford to make repairs to the roof where leaks have forced some agencies inside the building to move.

“Due to the fact as some days Sumter County is labeled the poorest county in the state of Alabama, maybe in the nation, $200,000 for us is great and this has given us the opportunity to upgrade and repair a much-needed roof,” Sumter County Commission Chairman Marcus Campbell said.

Sumter County is accepting bids to do roof repairs. Commissioner Campbell said when it’s finished, they’ll be better prepared to continue combating COVID and supporting other agencies that use this building.

“This has been kind of challenging for us in Sumter County, not only Sumter County, but all around the state and the nation. Me personally, I lost two cousins to COVID. One was very dear to me, like a brother,” he continued.

Campbell could not say how long the bidding process for the roof work would take.

