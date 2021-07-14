St. Clair County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirm the county jail in Ashville is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheriff Billy Murray posted a statement on Facebook confirming the outbreak after all correctional staff and inmates were tested Wednesday.

When the results came back, 37 out of 160 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, one correction officer tested positive.

Sheriff Murray says all available precautions are being followed to isolate and observe those inmates who tested positive.

Murray said the jail is implementing all the COVID-19 safety protocols followed since the initial outbreak of the pandemic.

