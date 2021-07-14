LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pit Stop

By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) In the early 80s, Gene Gray, a Chilton County peach farmer, had an idea for selling his peaches. Instead of hauling them to market, he would build a destination so people could come to him. The result was a place called Peach Park where generations of travelers have come to shop, rest, let their children play and buy genuine Chilton County peach products.

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

“I was a sophomore in high school when my Dad opened Peach Park. He wanted a way to sell them here locally, everything that we raised so we wouldn’t have to haul them anywhere else,” says Peach Park’s Mark Gray.

If you like peaches, Peach Park is still the place.

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

“That’s what people get off the Interstate for and we try make everything that you can think of out of peaches.”

Along the way, Mark and his family have learned the peach business isn’t always peachy.

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

Mark remembers, “God gave us a bad year where we had a hailstorm and knocked a lot of chunks out of some peaches and stuff like that, so Dad was looking for a way to use those peaches and cutting them up and putting them on a fresh fruit bar was just a great idea, so we started the fruit bar. My Mom started making ice cream because Dad had started it, but he was messing it up, so Mom had to rescue it with some really good recipes of homemade ice cream that we still stick to today. "

You’ll still find Frances Gray making ice cream but that’s only the beginning of Peach Park’s offerings.

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

Mark explains, “We cut up peaches for the fresh fruit bar. We do peach pies, fried peach pies. We do peach cobbler, peach candy, peach pound cake.  If you think of it, we probably make it out of a peach.”

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

Peach Park is more than peaches. It’s an experience, still part of Mark’s father’s dream, “He wanted it to be a stop, like mid-way to the beach or a destination point where you could stop, get out, stretch your legs and let the kids run wild for just a little while and play, and then when you got back in the car they’d sleep, hopefully until you made it to the beach. He always said that every year we need to do something different.”

Peach Park in Clanton
Peach Park in Clanton(WBRC)

“Even if it’s your 4,000th time to visit us, we’ve got something that you didn’t have the time before. Once you’re a customer, we want you to keep coming back.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

Work starts on BHAM City Walk
Project to develop area beneath new interstate in Birmingham
Ladies Who Hike.
Firearm basics for Ladies Who Hike
What to do if you've been discriminated against because of a handicap
Disabilities advocacy attorney weighs in on Weiss Lake Lodge discrimination controversy
Hope Healing Purpose
Absolutely Alabama 7-11-21