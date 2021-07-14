LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Moody man arrested for possession of child pornography

George Robinson
George Robinson(Moody Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Moody man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Moody Police Detectives partnered with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant at a house during the early morning hours of July 13, 2021.

The warrant was related to the investigation of suspected possession and distribution of child pornography. George Robinson was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Robinson is currently being held in the St Clair County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said more charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

Woodlawn High School project includes stadium, upgrades
Neighbors said they first spotted the gator last week after ducks started to disappear. SOURCE:...
Gator makes self home in Gulf Shores neighborhood
Neighbors said they first spotted the gator last week after ducks started to disappear. SOURCE:...
Neighbors said they first spotted the gator last week after ducks started to disappear. SOURCE: WALA
Tuscaloosa County was awarded nearly $6.3 million by the federal government to assist...
Tuscaloosa County launches emergency rental assistance program