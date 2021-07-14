Moody man arrested for possession of child pornography

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Moody man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Moody Police Detectives partnered with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, executed a search warrant at a house during the early morning hours of July 13, 2021.

The warrant was related to the investigation of suspected possession and distribution of child pornography. George Robinson was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Robinson is currently being held in the St Clair County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said more charges are expected.

