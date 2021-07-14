LawCall
Man driving Jimmy Hale Mission truck killed in crash with 18-wheeler

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man driving a maintenance vehicle for the Jimmy Hale Mission was killed in a car wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the 59-year-old man driving the maintenance truck ran into the back end of an 18-wheeler flatbed trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

