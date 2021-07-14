Man charged with attempted murder after Tuscaloosa shooting

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have arrested and charged a man they say shot the occupant of a vehicle several times on Friday, July 9.

Police were called to a scene just after 4 p.m. on July 9 in the area of 35th Street and 11th Avenue. They said the victim was at a red light when the suspect pulled up alongside the victim in a vehicle.

That’s when police say the suspect - now identified as 34-year-old Lamarcus Darnell Williams - shot into the vehicle hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, which police say were later determined to be serious, but not life-threatening.

After a police investigation, Williams was identified as the suspect and attempted murder warrants were obtained in addition to charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday night. Police say in addition to these charges, he was on parole for prior charges.

Police say the motive in the shooting appears to be a personal disagreement.

