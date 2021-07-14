Gator makes self home in Gulf Shores neighborhood

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Gulf Shores neighbors are trying to get rid of an unwelcome new neighbor, an alligator.

Check out this giant mama alligator!

Neighbors said they first spotted her last week in a community pond after ducks started disappearing.

Some say the estimated eight to ten foot gator is a little too close for comfort.

Neighbor Debra Tarr said, “We are three houses away, and our backyard does not have a fence. I am now just looking out back all the time waiting for him to roam. Its actually a little bit of psychological warfare going on.”

Sandy Holmes, Stonegate Estates HOA President said, “This first house here next to the pond has five small children. People are afraid to walk around here like they used to. Its just real unnerving.”

Holmes said she’s already put calls into both Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Alligator Alley.

Officials came out to check on the big guy, and for now their advice is for neighbors to keep their distance with the hopes the alligator’s food source will run out and she’ll move on her own.

Holmes said after a neighbor spotted the mama’s nest, with four babies inside, they’re starting to think she’s made herself a little too much at home.

“Where’s he going to move to? We’ve got another pond out front, so do we just let him parade down the front yard or the street, and hope nobody is outside and gets hurt?”

Neighbors said they are at a loss of what to do now.

Alligators are federally protected and moving, harming, or disturbing them is against the law without a proper permit.

“I just worry. The food source is going to run out. What’s he going after next?”

Reporting in Gulf Shores. AI FTN.

FOX10 has reached out to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to see what next steps may be taken.

