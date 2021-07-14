FIRST ALERT: Widely Scattered Storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw another round of showers and thunderstorms sweep through Central Alabama yesterday afternoon. If you are tired of the rain, I do have some good news for you in the short term. Rain chances appear to be a little lower today and tomorrow. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are tracking a few showers and thunderstorms in northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama that could impact parts of Marion and Winston counties this morning. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Areas along I-59 in northeast Alabama are seeing reduced visibility around a mile or less. Remember to use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. Any fog that develops this morning should be out of here by 9 AM. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances today are a little lower compared to the past couple of days. Plan for a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and frequent lightning. We should see a partly cloudy sky today. With some extra sunshine, it will end up a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. If you plan on heading to the Barons game this evening at 7:05 PM, plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s. There’s a small threat for an isolated shower, but I think the game should stay dry.

Scattered Storms Possible to Finish Out the Week: The same weather pattern will continue going into tomorrow and Friday. Rain chances will go up a little to 40-50% on both days with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It’ll be a hot finish to the work week as humidity levels could make it feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s in some spots. Best chance to see showers and storms on both days will be in the afternoon and evening hours. I can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like the drier day of the two. Our best chance to see scattered storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours again. I know, I feel like I’m a broken record saying the same things over and over again. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s over the weekend. Rain chances increase Sunday at 60%. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates in case you are outside. It will notify you if lightning or heavy rain is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors. If you need to take care of the yard or run errands outside, I would do it in the morning hours. It’ll be our driest and coolest hours of the day.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that will try to move into the Southeast early next week. It will enhance our rain chances and give us plenty of cloud cover going into Monday and Tuesday. Models aren’t sure if this front will move through Central Alabama completely next week. It will likely stall and enhance our rain chances around 50-70%. I think we might see several waves of rain move through the area. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches over the next seven days. Higher totals are possible in northwest Alabama. Temperatures will likely remain below average early next week with highs in the mid 80s. If you believe the European model, it thinks we could stay in the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday. Our average high for mid July is 91°F. The good news about this weather pattern is that we don’t have to experience drought or extreme heat. It’s been a relatively cool and wet summer.

