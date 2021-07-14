FBI looking for man who may have information on a child sexual assault victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) needs help locating a man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 44, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November of 2018.

John Doe 44 is described as a White male with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. FBI agents said because of the the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

From the FBI: The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Note: We are releasing this information nationwide as the investigators assigned to this case do not have any specific leads as to where this individual may currently be located.

