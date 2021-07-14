LawCall
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who left a work-release job site Wednesday morning.

Dennis Greer was assigned to work at Decatur Recycling but left the job site around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday according to ADOC.

Greer is an inmate from the North Alabama Community Work Center in Morgan County.

He’s serving a 25-year-sentence on theft of property and robbery charges according to the Department of Corrections website.

Greer is 5′9″ and 230 lbs, he’s 50-years-old.

