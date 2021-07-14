LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Elevator fails, hits ground floor with Lee County deputy inside

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A scary and very dangerous situation played out inside the original Lee County Courthouse Wednesday when an elevator malfunctioned with a law enforcement officer inside.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, a sheriff’s deputy was riding the elevator from the second floor to the first floor when the it malfunctioned and fell to the ground level.

“He was assigned to our courthouse security detail at the original downtown courthouse in Opelika,” the sheriff said. “And his, you know, we’re of course we’re all obviously very concerned for him and wish him to have a speedy recovery. We hope his injuries aren’t significant. And we’re just all praying for a good outcome.”

The deputy suffered injuries to his back and legs and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He is expected to recover.

It’s not yet clear what caused the elevator to fail. Jones says it was last inspected in May.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
The current guidance from the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a...
JCDH explains how fully vaccinated people should protect themselves from COVID-19 and its variants
ALEA Recovers $200K in stolen cars after pursuit in Jefferson County
Bessemer police say the accident happened around 3:18 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed in Bessemer Thursday morning identified

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 7-17-21
FIRST ALERT: A warm, wet weekend ahead
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
The White House is trying to crack down on COVID-19 misinformation. U.S. Surgeon General Dr....
U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 misinformation an urgent threat to public health
As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine...
AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall
Jemison deals with interstate traffic
Jemison deals with interstate traffic