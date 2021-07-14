Could we be headed for another mask mandate?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Rising COVID cases, variants, and lack of COVID vaccinations.

It’s all leading some to wonder if another health order, including a mask mandate, is on the way.

So far, the Jefferson County Department Health isn’t recommending another mask mandate or health order of any kind.

But doctors are concerned about rising COVID cases across the state.

They said there’s only one way out of this pandemic and that’s getting everyone to roll up their sleeves.

“Our perspective is pretty straight forward. People need to get vaccinated.”

Deputy Health Officer for the JCDH, Dr. David Hicks, said getting a COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the disease and its variants.

He said it’s our only shot at getting back to normal.

“Last year, when we were talking about people need to wear a mask in certain settings that was in the context of not having the vaccines that were safe an effective available to us and we did the most we could do with the limited tools we had,” Dr. Hicks said.

Alabama ranks dead last in the U.S. with vaccine uptake.

Dr. Hicks said fewer people vaccinated means more virus is circulating in the community increasing the risk of spreading COVID or its variants.

“Now, the risk is not the same. Absolutely you have a lot better fighting chance if you’re fully vaccinated,” Dr. Hicks explained.

Dr. Hicks said 96% of COVID-related deaths in Alabama are among those who are unvaccinated.

And while there’s no health mandate now, it’s not completely outside the realm of possibility.

“We are going to see a flare up and we’re going to start seeing people sicker, younger. What level of risk do we think is acceptable for COVID-19 in the community, what level of unvaccination, what level of hospitalizations, what level of death do you think is acceptable for our community beyond any additional measures of you have to wear a mask or you have to do this or that?” Dr. Hick said.

He added that if you are unvaccinated, you should be wearing a mask out in public, especially indoors and in crowded areas.

He said if you’re fully vaccinated, you are better protected against COVID and its variants, but you may still want to consider the risks when attending large gatherings.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.