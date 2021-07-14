LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Companies host job hiring event in Livingston

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of businesses are hiring but filling those positions has been pretty hard to do. Some groups came together to try and solve that problem.

Job seekers and companies seeking to hire workers packed the Livingston Community Center Tuesday. West Alabama Works and the Demopolis Career Center partnered with the City of Livingston to bring those two groups together.

Terry Spencer found several job prospects in a short amount of time.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity because we never get a chance you know, people trying and never get a chance to get a job. So this is something good for the community,” Spencer explained.

Sixteen employers from several West Alabama counties attended the hiring event. WBRC spoke to several human resource officials who said finding qualified workers has been extremely difficult.

“Right now the job market is probably as tight as we’ve ever seen it. We’re really competitive. We’re trying to get employees everyday. We try to come to these career fairs and get people to see what we have here and get them interested in working for us,” according to Sandy Kornegay, the HR Director for the Westervelt Company.

People who did not attend the hiring event can go online to www.westalabamaworks.com and look for the career connect to jobs feature and look for jobs there.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in accident on Hwy 280
Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

Latest News

96% of recent COVID deaths in Alabama were unvaccinated, according to ADPH
With Alabama being last in vaccinations, what's really behind vaccine hesitancy in the state?
What’s really behind vaccine hesitancy in Alabama?
Two women killed in crash
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Firefighters provide emotional support of crews in Surfside