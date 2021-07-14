Companies host job hiring event in Livingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of businesses are hiring but filling those positions has been pretty hard to do. Some groups came together to try and solve that problem.

Job seekers and companies seeking to hire workers packed the Livingston Community Center Tuesday. West Alabama Works and the Demopolis Career Center partnered with the City of Livingston to bring those two groups together.

Terry Spencer found several job prospects in a short amount of time.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity because we never get a chance you know, people trying and never get a chance to get a job. So this is something good for the community,” Spencer explained.

Sixteen employers from several West Alabama counties attended the hiring event. WBRC spoke to several human resource officials who said finding qualified workers has been extremely difficult.

“Right now the job market is probably as tight as we’ve ever seen it. We’re really competitive. We’re trying to get employees everyday. We try to come to these career fairs and get people to see what we have here and get them interested in working for us,” according to Sandy Kornegay, the HR Director for the Westervelt Company.

People who did not attend the hiring event can go online to www.westalabamaworks.com and look for the career connect to jobs feature and look for jobs there.

