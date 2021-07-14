City of Birmingham addresses blight in communities across the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham gave an update Tuesday on an ongoing clean-up effort launched by Mayor Woodfin addressing overgrown lots, litter, illegal dump sites and more.

A group of Birmingham city leaders gathered behind the Cross Plex building Tuesday morning on behalf of the mayor updating the media about its aggressive clean-up schedule to target blight in the city.

“We will address litter, illegal dump piles, overgrown lots, and more in the magic city,” said Chief Administrative Analyst for the Department of Planning, Engineering and Permits, Traci Bennett.

The effort: 99 for the 150th: Taking Pride Where I Reside, was launched by Mayor Randall Woodfin on June 21st and consists of a weekly blitz in the four quadrants of the city focusing cleanliness.

City leaders said it’s already making a difference.

“We have visited 33 neighborhoods since June 21st. Since that time, we have collected 1,644 bags of litter, cut 1,038 grass locations, removed 1,613 tons of bulk trash and illegal dump piles,” Bennett said.

“We don’t want this to just be a city effort. We want it to be our partnership as we often partner with the neighborhood associations,” explained Deputy Director of Community Resource Services, Alice Williams.

“We need your help be it picking up a piece of paper, cutting a yard for a neighbor, or asking your neighbor to move that inoperable vehicle out of the yard or off the street,” Williams said.

Some who live in the Birmingham area said they’ve voiced concerns about clean-up efforts in their neighborhoods expressing frustration with the turnaround time to get trash and other illegal dumping sites removed.

But city leaders promise those issues will be addressed.

“We’re here to help. This is all that we do day in and day out and sometimes our timelines don’t marry with our residents’,” said Director of Customer Service, Alicia Lumpkin.

“We’re always going to make sure that our residents feel as if they are heard and we address the issues that they are having,” Lumpkin said.

City leaders said this is an ongoing effort, but they want residents to help maintain city-wide cleanup efforts.

They said if you’re having a problem, you can contact them directly by calling (205) 297-8025.

For more information about the cleanup effort visit: www.birminghamal.gov/takingpride

