LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Calif. deputy saves toddler who stopped breathing

By Anna Giles
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX) - Newly released body cam video from a couple of months ago shows the dramatic rescue of a 1-year-old in California.

A responding deputy was able to save the boy by performing life-saving first aid.

Deputy Valentino Aguirre rushed in to help as he heard screaming, panic and agony from family members crowded around a small child who wasn’t breathing.

They were desperate for a miracle at the hands of Aguirre.

“When I got him, he was pretty stiff and he wasn’t opening his eyes, wasn’t making any noises,” Aguirre said.

The deputy put the child on his knee and began CPR.

After two long minutes, the baby started to spit up fluid and cry a little bit.

Aguirre says this type of crisis doesn’t always end happily.

“This past year, I’ve been to a lot of those calls similar to that and it wasn’t a good outcome. I was either there a little to late or it was just reported a little to late,” Aguirre explained.

But this time was just right.

Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall. A grateful mom and baby were all smiles as they thanked their hero.

The deputy says the best way parents can increase the odds of their kids surviving a situation like this is by learning CPR, so they can begin helping their children before first responders arrive.

Copyright 2021 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Western fires threaten parched American Indian tribal lands
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
California's Beckwourth Complex Fire
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for...
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms