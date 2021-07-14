LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Behind the Front: Wes Wyatt named new Chief Meteorologist

Episode #163
J-P talks to Wes about new job and the future
J-P talks to Wes about new job and the future(WBRC)
By Challis Wells
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week on Behind the Front WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice prepares to pass the mantel. Wes Wyatt will be our new Chief Meteorologist.

Not only will Wes lead the First Alert Weather team, but he’ll take over the podcast as J-P prepares to take to the skies. In this time of transition J-P and Wes look back over what brought them here as well as what is next.

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

FIRST ALERT Pool forecast
FIRST ALERT: Widely Scattered Storms Wednesday
FIRST ALERT Wednesday AM weather
FIRST ALERT Wednesday AM weather
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
First Alert Weather 4p 7-13-21
First Alert Weather 4p 7-13-21