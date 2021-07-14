LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

7-year-old boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident

elevators
elevators(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Emergency workers on the North Carolina Outer Banks say a boy from Ohio died after he became trapped between an elevator car and the elevator shaft inside a vacation rental home.

News outlets report Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator.

Melton says rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him. Melton would only say the boy was from Canton, Ohio, but he provided no additional details.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
FIRST ALERT PM update
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit feels-like temps, more afternoon storms
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue

Latest News

Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or...
Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site
George Robinson
Moody man arrested for possession of child pornography
Woodlawn High School project includes stadium, upgrades