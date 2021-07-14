LawCall
18-year-old charged in Conecuh County homicide

Dayla Fistunenko is charged with murder in the death of Joylene Peacock.
Dayla Fistunenko is charged with murder in the death of Joylene Peacock.(Source: Conecuh County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager has been charged in a homicide case out of Conecuh County.

Sheriff Randy Brock says Dayla Alexia Fistunenko, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing 41-year-old Joylene Peacock Monday night in the Paul community.

She is charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The motive is not clear, but Brock said the two knew each other, The investigation is ongoing.

