18-year-old charged in Conecuh County homicide

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager has been charged in a homicide case out of Conecuh County.

Sheriff Randy Brock says Dayla Alexia Fistunenko, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing 41-year-old Joylene Peacock Monday night in the Paul community.

She is charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The motive is not clear, but Brock said the two knew each other, The investigation is ongoing.

