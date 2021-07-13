LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Victim says they were stabbed multiple times by family member in Tuscaloosa

Diamond Noland
Diamond Noland(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said a woman is charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing.

Officers said on July 9, 2021, they responded to a stabbing in Crescent East Apartments. The victim reported that a family member had stabbed them multiple times with a knife and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and will survive.

The suspect, Diamond Noland, age 20, was arrested Saturday.

The Violent Crimes Unit conducted the investigation, and after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, Noland was charged with Attempted Murder. Noland was committed to the jail with a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in accident on Hwy 280
Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
IHME projections sees increased COVID deaths
Fire investigation off Jug Factory Rd in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews fight big flames at structure fire
Fire investigation off Jug Factory Rd - SOURCE: Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue
Fire investigation off Jug Factory Rd - SOURCE: Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue
Could mask mandates return?
Could mask mandates return?