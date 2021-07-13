Victim says they were stabbed multiple times by family member in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said a woman is charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing.

Officers said on July 9, 2021, they responded to a stabbing in Crescent East Apartments. The victim reported that a family member had stabbed them multiple times with a knife and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and will survive.

The suspect, Diamond Noland, age 20, was arrested Saturday.

The Violent Crimes Unit conducted the investigation, and after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, Noland was charged with Attempted Murder. Noland was committed to the jail with a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.