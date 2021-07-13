UAB Blazers get their championship bling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With 50 days to go before the start of the 2021 UAB football season, the Blazers received their 2020 Conference USA Championship rings Tuesday.

Blazers' 2020 Conference USA Championship rings (UAB Athletics/Football)

UAB won its second Conference USA Championship in the past three years with a 22-13 victory at Marshall on Dec. 18, 2020. UAB is the three-time defending C-USA West Division Champions and is the only team in league history to win the division three straight years.

UAB is also the only team in Conference USA to win the championship on the road – a feat the Blazers have accomplished twice.

UAB returns 17 starters from last year’s team.

