Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews fight big flames at structure fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire off of Jug Factory Road Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 1:45. Crews said the fire was fully involved. You can see how big the flames got.

Crews were able to control the fire pretty quickly. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

