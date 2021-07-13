LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Special General Elections in Senate District 14, House District 73

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama voters in Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby Counties, and House District 73, which includes parts of Shelby County, will vote in Tuesday’s Special General Elections.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters may check their registration status or polling place online.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Man killed in accident on Hwy 280
Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah

Latest News

Renters and utilities assistance program offering help for those in need
42nd Avenue shooting.
B’ham PD investigating shooting on 42nd Avenue
Source: WBRC video
B'ham shooting investigation
Back-to-school tax-free weekend.
Back-to-school tax-free weekend in Alabama