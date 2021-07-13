President and CEO of HABD says safety upgrades are making a difference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars earmarked for the expansion of safety and security at the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District appears to be working.

Leaders at HABD saying crime is down.

Back in April, the board of commissioners for HABD approved capital fund program grants allocating more money to keep communities safe.

Over the next five years, the capital funds will be used to make improvements to public housing communities ensuring safe, decent and healthy homes for families, and leaders said it’s already working.

Approximately $6 million has been earmarked for the expansion of safety and security upgrades at HABD’s public housing properties, including the installation of surveillance cameras and license plate readers monitored by law enforcement.

HABD President and CEO, David Northern, Sr., has said addressing safety and crime in Birmingham should be something local agencies work on together to make the most impact.

“When we really refocus some resources and put it toward the violence and shootings that’s occurring throughout the nation, I think it opened up a lot of eyes, and saw that as a housing authority and community stakeholders and partners that we can make a difference,” Northern said.

Northern admits it’s impossible to stop crime completely, but he said making residents feel safe is top priority, which is why HABD is dedicated to doing what it can to improve security.

“We made an announcement and we started increasing the cameras, security lights and license plate readers and crime is down in our various communities. We haven’t had murders and we haven’t had a whole lot of shootings and so it’s showing that it’s making a difference,” Northern said.

HABD provides affordable housing opportunities to approximately 23,000 people in the Birmingham area.

Funds will also be used to cover expanding broadband connections enhancing internet access in their homes.

