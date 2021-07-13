Pelham Police K9 Isaak dies of cancer

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police announced the passing of their beloved K9, Isaak.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Pelham Police K-9 Isaak has died. K-9 Isaak bravely battled cancer... Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

In a Facebook post Tuesday Pelham PD said, “K-9 Isaak bravely battled cancer since October 29, 2020. He was with his handler and surrounded by other members of the K-9 unit until the end.

Isaak became a Pelham Police K-9 in April 2016 after completing his certifications in narcotics detection and tracking.

Isaak was the 3rd member and “little brother” of the K-9 team, behind sisters Bizzy and Zenna. Thunder joined the pack a couple of years ago.

Isaak will be deeply missed by all of us here at Pelham PD.”

