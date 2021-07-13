LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mercari vs eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace

By John Matarese/'Don't Waste Your Money'
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch out eBay, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace: There’s a new kid getting a lot of interest.

More and more buyers and sellers are turning to Mercari, with its lower fees and ease of selling.

If you are looking to buy or sell used household items, clothing, jewelry, or crafts, Mercari has seen its popularity soar the past few years, to where it entered prime time with an ad on the 2021 Super Bowl.

But it is generating thousands of complaints from unhappy users, and one Northern Kentucky woman says you need to use caution.

Not a super experience

Despite the flashy Super Bowl ad, Cami Phillips did not have a super experience buying vintage jewelry.

She says a seller sent the wrong-size ring.

“As soon as I took it out, I tried it on, and it did not fit,” Phillips said.

She says she confirmed the mistake with a ring sizer.

“It’s not fair,” she said. “It is supposed to be a certain size, and it’s a half size wrong.”

She has had no luck getting a refund or exchange.

She wrote it off as a loss, and then a second vintage sterling-silver ring she ordered turned out to be a cheap reproduction.

“It was not vintage. It was not sterling silver,” she said.

She shipped it back to the sender, but says she heard only crickets in response.

“That one I sent back but did not get a refund, and they acted as if it never happened,” she said of Mercari.

Good BBB rating, but many complaints

The Better Business Bureau gives the Japanese-owned Mercari an “A” rating.

But it gets just one out of 5 stars from the BBB, with more than 2,000 complaints in the past three years about poor customer service.

Both buyers and sellers have filed complaints, with sellers claiming it’s easy to be taken by a scam buyer.

If you buy something from a local antique or jewelry store, and have a problem, you bring it back and they’ll typically make it right.

Have an issue with Amazon or eBay? They both have extensive dispute resolution programs, with 20 years of fine-tuning.

But with Mercari, according to many complaints, it’s often just between the buyer and seller to sort things out.

“It’s the situation where they don’t even call it a refund request,” Phillips said. “Instead it is ‘we received your inquiry, thank you so much.’”

The Los Angeles times says that while Mercari is easier to use than eBay, especially for sellers, it says “Mercari is dogged by complaints about scammy buyers and a system that does little to discourage them.”

We emailed Mercari for comment, but so far have yet to hear back.

Despite the complaints of poor customer service, Mercari is as legitimate and safe to use as any major e-commerce site.

Most Read

Man killed in accident on Hwy 280
Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah

Latest News

ADPH: Unvaccinated people represent 96.2% of COVID-19 deaths in Ala since April 1
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.
1 child, 2 adults shot in Birmingham; woman later dies from injuries
Alexandria Massey
16-year-old Shelby County girl reported missing
Special General Elections in Senate District 14, House District 73