LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Judge tosses Roy Moore’s lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Judge John Cronan dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday. Moore said he was tricked into an interview that ended up lampooning sexual misconduct accusations against him.

Cronan said Moore signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance. He added that absurd segment, in which the comic demonstrated a so-called pedophile detector that beeped when it got near Moore, was clearly a joke.

The segment ran after Moore faced misconduct accusations during his unsuccessful 2017 Senate race in Alabama. He has denied the allegations.

Most Read

Man killed in accident on Hwy 280
Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Car maintenance myths that are no longer true
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
IHME projections sees increased COVID deaths
Gadsden getting more than $100 million in COVID relief money
Gadsden getting more than $100 million in COVID relief money
Fire investigation off Jug Factory Rd in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews fight big flames at structure fire