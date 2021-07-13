Hotline set up to help curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A statewide campaign is underway in Alabama to help convince people hesitant about getting vaccinated for coronavirus. It will use a hotline and groups that cater to older adults and people with disabilities to do that.

“Our state office, the Alabama Department of Senior Services, did work with our elderly and disabled waiver program to help clients that are home bound that were interested in getting vaccinated,” explained Kellie Kimbrell, Director of the West Alabama Area Agency on Aging.

Kellie Kimbrell said they’re now stepping up to help with calls to a hotline designed to help people get over fears about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We had some hesitancy about just getting the vaccine at all because some felt it was rushed,” she said Monday when asked about why some seniors told them they were hesitant about taking coronavirus vaccine.

The ADSS hotline will direct Alabamians to a local individual who will help them find vaccination locations close to where they live, make appointments, and help them get there too.

Groups like the West Alabama Area Agency on Aging are key in this partnership to get more people vaccinated. It already serves several thousand people each year in a seven-county area when it comes helping the elderly and others get help when it comes medical and health-related concerns among others.

“We have a staff person that’s going to be able to answer any calls that come in and ca walk them through the process or understand some of the guidelines the CDC put out,” Kimbrell explained.

The number to that hotline is 1-800-AGE-LINE.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.