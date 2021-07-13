LawCall
Advertisement

Grace Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Univ. of Alabama

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church says that the church fulfills several roles in the community. In the past year because of COVID-19, they’ve not only focused on helping people emotionally because of the virus. Now it is doing more to encourage the unvaccinated to get vaccinated as well.

“Within three days, the idea had become a reality and we’re so grateful for the university for making that possible,” according to Rev. Cathy Hoop, of Grace Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Hoop feels happy things came together quickly for Grace Presbyterian Church to host a coronavirus vaccination clinic with the University of Alabama. They’re opening the doors of the church’s fellowship hall for a walk-in clinic Tuesday.

“It’s safe, we really want you to take care of yourself and we want to care for our neighbors in that way,” Pastor Hoop continued.

The University of Alabama Medical Center will use its mobile outreach unit and a team of nurses and others to give COVID-19 vaccinations. Plans for the vaccination clinic come while Tuscaloosa County is one of nearly two dozen counties in the high risk for coronavirus transmission.

Pastor Hoop hopes more people will be encouraged to get vaccinated.

“We have folks, who like many others, have been tracking infection rates, hospitalization rates, death rates. While we’ve had improvement, we’ve also been very concerned about low vaccination rates,” she added.

Tuesday’s coronavirus vaccination clinic at Grace Presbyterian Church is at the same time it is hosting a food bank from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

