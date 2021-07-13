Gov. Ivey to tour Birmingham Summer Institute Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will tour the Birmingham Summer Institute Program on Wednesday, July 14.

Wednesday’s tour is being organized by the Birmingham-based Summer Adventures in Learning (SAIL) to celebrate National Summer Learning Week. That’s an annual demonstration of high-quality summer learning programs across the country.

SAIL is a network of several Alabama-based philanthropies. It facilitates assessments, peer learning and funding opportunities for summer learning programs to ensure high-quality summer learning programs thrive across the state.

Joining the governor will be College Admissions Made Possible Executive Director Dr. Briana Morton, Summer Adventures in Learning Chair Jim Wooten, and others.

