Flooding concerns ahead of potential for heavy rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains are expected this week. This is worrying those who live in flood prone areas.

We have seen a lot of rain this year already, so it wouldn’t take much rain to cause potential problems for those who have dealt with flood problems in the recent past.

In early May, the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments were flooded again by Shades Creek overflowing its banks.

“Not fun. I worked at a grocery store and I wasn’t able to get into my house for a hour and half. I’m hoping it doesn’t flood and I will be able to live in my home,” Benjamin Henson said.

Weather experts will tell people who live in these flood prone areas to keep a close eye on the weather this week.

“Up to three quarters of an inch of rain through tonight. That doesn’t sound like a great deal when you got additional rain on top of the already saturated ground that only adds to the flooding concern,” said WBRC Meteorologist Fred Hunter.

Municipal and county work crews will also be monitoring the weather. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said a lot of rain and construction has only added to the problem.

“There is flooding in places where we used not to have flooding. So we are very concerned and our crews are on standby,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens.

Henson is hoping for the best, but he is also now looking for a new apartment.

“I am planning on moving in August. Not necessarily because of the flooding, but I am going to ask every apartment I’m going to go to. Something to keep in mind. Definitely,” Henson said.

Hunter said people should have multiple ways to get weather information this week to monitor the rain.

Birmingham Public Works is also keeping an eye on the weather.

