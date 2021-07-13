FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with most locations dry. I can’t rule out a few showers for your morning commute, but the latest guidance is showing us mostly dry. The unsettled weather pattern continues today. I think rain chances appear lower than yesterday. I would plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chances today are lower at 50 percent with our best chance to see scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of us will see several hours of dry conditions, so today is not going to be a washout. Storms that fire up this afternoon could produce gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for weather updates. It will let you know if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. I think we will trend a little drier by this evening. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky tonight with only a 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning.

Lower Rain Chances Wednesday into Thursday: Latest guidance is indicating lower rain chances across Central Alabama tomorrow and Thursday. Rain chances have been reduced to 30 percent for Thursday afternoon. I would only plan for widely scattered storms to form tomorrow. Best coverage will likely remain along and north of I-20. Temperatures will trend a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be similar with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances on Thursday will go up around 40% for scattered afternoon storms.

Scattered Storms Continue into the Weekend: The unsettled weather pattern will continue going into the weekend. Rain chances could increase a little Friday afternoon at 50 percent. It’s just too difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where storms will develop in such a tropical environment. Scattered storm chances will continue into Saturday with a rain chance at 40 percent. Temperatures over the weekend will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots could climb into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid 90s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see higher storm chances early next week. Models are hinting that a cold front could move into our area and stall across the Southeast for several days. Storm chances ramp up Sunday and Monday at 60 percent. With extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures could trend several degrees below average early next week. The GFS model is hinting at highs only in the 70s next Monday and Tuesday while the European model keeps us in the lower 80s. Rainfall totals over the next seven days could easily add up around 2-4 inches with the highest totals in northwest Alabama.

We will have to monitor the potential for flooding early next week if the front stalls across Central Alabama. It could mean multiple rounds of rainfall moving into our area. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather updates.

Have a safe Tuesday!

